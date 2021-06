Vasil Shaikhraziev will go on a working trip to the Kyrgyz Republic

On June 6, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council Vasil Shaikhraziev will leave for a working trip to the Kyrgyz Republic.

Here, meetings are planned with Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Ulukbek Maripov and with representatives of Tatar public associations of the Kyrgyz Republic. Also, chairman of the National Council will take part in the Sabantuy folk holiday.