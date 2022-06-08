VIDEO: Autosabantuy in Bulgaria for the 1100th anniversary of the official adoption of Islam by Volga Bulgaria

They are united by freedom, the road and the wind of wandering. Fans of autotourism from all over Russia and CIS countries gathered in Bulgaria today. An auto-adventure took place on ancient earth. The festival was dedicated to the 1100th anniversary of the official adoption of Islam by Volga Bulgaria. More than four hundred crews came to the festival – These are representatives of various auto-travelers clubs: caravaners with residential trailers, vanlifers on homemade motorhomes and in cars with tents.

