tatruen
Home / News / VIDEO: Autosabantuy in Bulgaria for the 1100th anniversary of the official adoption of Islam by Volga Bulgaria
VIDEO: Autosabantuy in Bulgaria for the 1100th anniversary of the official adoption of Islam by Volga Bulgaria

VIDEO: Autosabantuy in Bulgaria for the 1100th anniversary of the official adoption of Islam by Volga Bulgaria

in News, 08.06.2022 0 4

They are united by freedom, the road and the wind of wandering. Fans of autotourism from all over Russia and CIS countries gathered in Bulgaria today. An auto-adventure took place on ancient earth. The festival was dedicated to the 1100th anniversary of the official adoption of Islam by Volga Bulgaria. More than four hundred crews came to the festival – These are representatives of various auto-travelers clubs: caravaners with residential trailers, vanlifers on homemade motorhomes and in cars with tents.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Яндекс.Метрика 1992-2018 Бөтендөнья татар конгрессы, ОГРН 1031659011350 от 07.07.2000. Контакты. Политика конфиденциальности персональных данных
Все материалы сайта доступны по лицензии: Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International.