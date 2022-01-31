World Hijab Day will be celebrated in Kazan

February 1 is World Hijab Day. A significant date is gaining popularity every year in different parts of the world. Thematic events will also be held in Kazan on this occasion.

Thus, on February 1, under the auspices of the Religious Board of Muslims of the Republic of Tatarstan, in the national complex “Tugan avylym” a meeting of famous abystays, ustaz, leaders of women’s organizations, public figures with the mufti of Tatarstan Kamil hazrat Samigullin will take place. For the fair sex, a new publication from the Spiritual Muslim Board of the Republic of Tatarstan will be presented at the meeting – a brochure-reference book “Hijab”. The publication collects the main arguments from the Qur’an, Sunnah and scientific works in favor of the obligatory wearing of a headscarf by women and explains the terminology relating to Muslim women’s clothing. The brochure-reference book is of a popular science nature, designed for a mass audience, will help you find questions of a religious and legal nature. The publication was prepared by specialists of the Ulema Council of the DUM RT. At this meeting, well-known Muslim women’s clothing stores will also present dresses from their collection to mothers with many children and low-income mothers.

A significant international date will continue in Kazan on February 2, the first day of the holy month of Rajab, which heralds the imminent onset of Ramadan. On this day, the Zakat Charitable Foundations of the Spiritual Muslim Board of the Republic of Tatarstan and the APM of the Russian Federation will hold a gala dinner for the needy – single women with children, mothers of many children, mothers raising special children and those who find themselves in a difficult life situation. In total, more than 50 participants were invited. They are waiting for a vaga from the KIU teacher Milyausha Adgamova, master classes on tying a headscarf from the singer Guzalem and making jewelry for mothers and children from the Bekhet Achkychy creative group, as well as games with children, children’s creative performances. At the end of the evening, beautiful hijab wearers are waiting for memorable gifts.