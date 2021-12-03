Zainsk summed up the results of the competition “Sulutle bala-2021”

On December 1, at the Altynchech children’s cadu, the jury summed up the results of the I regional competition “Celetle Bala – 2021”. The competition was organized

in a closed (remote) format.

⠀

The competition was dedicated to the Year of the Homeland in the Zainsky municipal district and the Year of the Common Languages ​​and National Unity in the Republic of Tatarstan. The theme of the competition is “Festival of Holidays”. Participants of the competition sent their creative works, revealing the content of national holidays.

⠀

More than 90 pupils from kindergartens of Zainsky, Tukayevsky, Nizhnekamsk, Almetyevsky, Bavlinsky and Muslyumovsky districts took part in the competition. Also, teachers and pupils of rural preschool institutions took an active part.

⠀

So, according to the results of the competition, the first place was taken by Amina Mustafina, a pupil of the kindergarten “Raduga” (the city of Zainsk).

2nd place – Kamil Gimalutdinov from kindergarten № 7 “Kolokolchik” (town of Bavly), Sabina Asadova – pupil of kindergarten “Altynchech” (town of Zainsk) and Riyaz Nabiullin (kindergarten “Magic Fairy Tale”, Zainsk).

3rd place was taken by Maryam Bikchentaeva from the Tansylu kindergarten (Tashlyk village, Nizhnekamsk municipal district), Yazilya Khairullina from the Shatlyk Zain kindergarten, Yasmina Minnullina (Kzyl-Yarsk kindergarten in Bavly).

⠀

All winners and participants of the competition were awarded with diplomas.

Похожие материалы