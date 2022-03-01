A concert dedicated to the 110th anniversary of the birth of Sibgat Hakim was held in Moscow

During his life he wrote many poems that were set to music.

These songs have become an integral part of the modern culture of the Tatar people.

Artists and creative teams of the TCC performed well-known and popular songs, including “Fazyl chishmose”, “Ənkǝy”, “Yuksynu” and others.

The hosts of the concert – Rozalia Khanyafeeva and Albina Valieva spoke about the life and work of Sibgat Khakim.

The ensemble “Tatar Monnary” (artistic director Zyainyab Suleyman), singers Nailya Dusmetova, Khamisya Khusainova, Renata Badamshina, Alfina Akhmetzhan, Landysh Minkina, Guzel Hosnetdinova, Raisa Kabirova, Zulfiya Khalilova, singer Rafek Valitov also took part in the concert program.

Ensemble “Yasmin” (Munzhiya Fassakhova and Lilia Kostrova) performed a Tatar dance.

Musical accompaniment was provided by accompanists Dzhamilya Sagirova, Rushan Lyukmanov, Fairuza Karimullina.

S. Hakim’s poems were read by Ravil Islamov.

On behalf of the audience – representatives of the older generation – the activist of the Autonomy of the Tatars of Moscow Khafiz Alyautdinov expressed gratitude to the organizers and participants of the concert.