In the Altai Territory, RNH students and GS were told about the history and culture of the Tatar people

In the Altai Territory, RNH studentsand GS were told about the history and culture of the Tatar The Department of State and Municipal Administration of the Altai Branch of the RANEPA is implementing the project “Russia is a multinational country”. The events planned within the framework of the project will make it possible to introduce students and teachers to representatives of different nationalities who live in the Altai Territory.

On February 17, Artem Zinatullin, Deputy Chairman of the JSC “Dulkyn” (Volna), gave a lecture at the Academy. He told the audience about the history and culture of the Tatars. The participants discussed the long and complex process of the formation of the Tatar people, the medieval states of the Great Steppe and the origins of Turkic culture. Folk traditions and customs, holidays and national cuisine did not stand aside. Artyom Konstantinovich spoke in detail about the work of the organization, projects and areas of work. An important part of the conversation was the specifics of the work of national-cultural public organizations in the Altai Territory.

“Today, seven thousand Tatars live in the Altai Territory. The main goal of the public organization “Dulkyn” is to preserve the language and traditions and develop the culture of their people,” said Artem Zinatullin.

