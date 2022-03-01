UEN FEST rally took place in the Miras-Heritage camp

Together with counselors and leaders, the children took part in the author’s program, rich in folk games, master classes, music and dances. The Uyav, Karavon, Gerber and Semyk teams, named after folk traditional holidays, took part in a concert broadcast on the Kultura.RF platform

The participants are the folklore groups of the laboratory of ethnomusic “Darrau – Derrey” and the winners of the flashmob competition for the most striking video with folk game from the Buinsky, Nizhnekamsky, Tukaevsky, Sabinsky and Nurlat regions.

Each participant, under the guidance of masters of folk art, made a textile doll from fabric, made a toy at a pottery master class and got acquainted with the basics of public speaking at the “Speech working” training. In the evening, a series of cartoons “Volga Bogatyrs” from the animation association “Tatarmultfilm” were screened.

All the guys were glad to take part in a three-day and very eventful creative gathering and shared that they were waiting for the summer festival of traditional games “Uen Fest”. Counselors and team leaders gained knowledge about the culture of the peoples living in the republic, and thanked the organizers – the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan and the State Budgetary Institution “Tatkultresurstsentr” for the emotions and experience in holding creative events.